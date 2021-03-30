Eleazar Gómez offers public apology to his victim after leaving jail

“Today after having spent 5 very difficult months in my life, I can assure you that in addition to regret and pain; I grew, learned and reconsidered. Now I am in the process of starting to take my therapies and become a better person”, added.

Eleazar Gómez, 34, was arrested at his home on Arkansas Street, in the Napoles neighborhood. (Instagram / Eleazar Gómez)

In addition to offering an apology in the media to his victim, the actor reached an agreement to pay him almost 500 thousand pesos in order to obtain conditional freedom and leave prison, where he faced the judicial process for the crime of equal family violence.