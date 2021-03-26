Eleazar Gómez obtains conditional release, after negotiation with Tefi Valenzuela

In addition, who was Danna Paola’s boyfriend made her a proposal to repair the damage, which she accepted. At that time the magistrate established the conditional suspension of the process and established the conditions under which from now on this agreement will be reached, which the two parties reached.

It is an important day in honor of the truth because Eleazar finally accepted his guilt in front of me and in front of the judge. I think that with this I can have my life calm. Next week he himself is going to give a press conference and explain things to them, but for now I am going to be calm

Stephanie Valenzuela, actress

🚨 LAST MINUTE! 🚨 Eleazar “N” obtained his parole for three years after accepting that he assaulted Tefi Valenzuela!

The actress also shared, outside the offices of the Judicial Branch of CDMX, that she is satisfied because “from now on no one is going to question what I denounced.” After Valenzuela accepted Eleazar’s offer, the process was provisionally suspended.

The legal action lasts for three years and the judge gave the guidelines that Gómez must follow to compensate the damage to Tefi: he will not be able to approach the victim, he will not be able to frequent the same places as her, he must take psychological treatment in a government institution and offer a public apology.