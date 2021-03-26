Eleazar Gómez is released from prison; is on probation after admitting he hit his ex-partner

After four months in prison and some hearings, this March 25 a judge issued Eleazar Gómez probation for three years after he accepted that he physically assaulted Stephanie Valenzuela.

It was Stephanie herself who revealed to the media outside Reclusorio Norte, in Mexico City, that Eleazar had recognized the facts and that this caused him to obtain his freedom.

“Eleazar today has finally acknowledged his guilt in front of me and in front of the judge. As a result of that, she has obtained her conditional release for three years and complies with all the conditions that the judge has imposed ”, declared Valenzuela in the meeting with the reporters who were waiting for her.

Just as Tefi announced, Gómez must meet certain conditions imposed by the judge during the three years that he was granted freedom to prevent him from going back to jail.

These imply not having contact with the victim, not frequenting the places she frequents, taking psychological treatment in a public institution, as well as the periodic quarterly presentation, offering a public apology, residing in a specific place and not commenting on the case or its ex-girlfriend in media or social networks.

And after the information shared by the model, different media waited in the place to capture the first images of the actor and it was the video of the show program ‘Suelta la Sopa’ where it was It shows the precise moment when he leaves prison aboard a gray car.

It is expected that next week Eleazar will give a conference to give details of his case and it will probably be the opportunity to apologize to his ex-partner.

Finally, if the actor meets each of the aforementioned requirements during the next three years, his probation will have ended and the judicial process against him will conclude.

Keep reading: Juan Gabriel is alive and does not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19, says the singer’s former manager