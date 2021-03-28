Eleazar Gómez is given probation in the case of aggression against his ex

Almost five months after the aggression that Eleazar Gómez committed against her ex-partner , the model Stephanie Valenzuela, a judge ruled in a hearing on Thursday, March 25, that the actor will be on probation for three years. Before various media, the model – known as ‘Tefi’ Valenzuela , revealed that the judge’s decision came after Eleazar Gómez admitted the physical aggression against the also interpreter.

© @ eleazargomez333Eleazar Gómez admitted the aggression against his ex-partner

“Today I think is an important day because in honor of the truth, Eleazar today finally acknowledged his guilt in front of me and in front of the judge,” said ‘Tefi’ Valenzuela in his meeting with the press. The 30-year-old interpreter added that, for the next three years, the soap opera actor will have to take psychological treatment, in addition to meeting other conditions. “As a result of that, he has obtained his conditional release for three years where he will also have to undergo psychological treatment for three years and comply with all the conditions that the judge has imposed,” explained the model.

© @ tefivalenzuela The young artist commented that in a few days Eleazar Gómez will give a press conference about her case

The young woman of Peruvian origin said that she accepts the authority’s decision and stressed that the important thing for her is that it be recognized that she always told the truth about the aggression. “This is already an issue that the judge has decided and I have to abide by, if it seems important to me because as of today no one can question what I denounced because he already accepted it.”