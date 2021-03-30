Eleazar Gómez broke the silence and apologized to his ex Stephanie Valenzuela

After spending 5 months in jail accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Valenzuela, and being released after pleading guilty, Eleazar Gomez he broke the silence and apologized publicly.

Through your Instagram account, the actor fulfilled one of the 6 conditions that the judge imposed on him to give him probation for three years. Although he was supposed to give a press conference, he finally decided to do it this way.

“Hello, I am Eleazar Gómez, I am sending this statement because as many of you know, on March 25 I was released, derived from a conditional suspension of the process.

Now in freedom and with more peace of mind, I want to start with offering a public apology to all women who have been offended or attacked by my behavior, I want to make it very clear that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone.

Especially, I want to offer this apology, from the bottom of my heart, to Stephanie Valenzuela for any bad times that I put her through… Today, after these 5 very difficult months I want to assure you that in addition to regret and pain; I grew up, learned and reconsidered.

Right now I am in the process of starting my therapies to become a better person… I want to take this opportunity to thank to my family and my fans for all the support during the process. And to all of you, thank you very much for your attention “, concludes Gómez.

Let us remember that, as Eleazar says on video, on March 25 he was released on parole, after the 3 hours that the hearing lasted, where the actor pleaded guilty to having exercised violence against Valenzuela and having tried to strangle him.

For this freedom to be possible, the judge put 6 conditions to be followed throughout these three years and are as follows:

–Stay away from the victim, this includes where Tefi Valenzuela resides, as well as the sites he visits.

-The accused must reside in a specific place.

–Offer a public apology.

-Eleazar You must undergo psychological treatment for as long as the trial continues, that is, until the year 2024.

-Go to the prosecutor’s offices every three months to sign.

–As well as the economic repair of the damage.

LOOK HERE THE PUBLIC APOLOGIES OF ELEAZAR:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNBiX-nnn–/