Eleazar Gómez apologizes to his ex-partner after leaving prison

After get out of jail on parole , Eleazar Gómez offered a public apology to her ex-partner, the model Stephanie Valenzuela, against whom she committed a physical assault last November. The 34-year-old actor shared a video on his Instagram account in which he expressed that his apology to ‘Tefi’ came from the bottom of his heart. He also took advantage of the moment to apologize to other women who with their behavior have felt attacked.

© @ eleazargomez333 The actor committed an attack on his ex-partner last November

“I am Eleazar Gómez, I am sending this statement because as several of you know, on March 25, after 5 months of being detained, I obtained my freedom derived from a conditional suspension of the process,” says the actor from TV soaps.

“Now that I am free and with more peace of mind in my life, I want to begin by offering a public apology to women who have felt offended or attacked in any way by my behavior, I want to make it very clear that it has never been my intention to hurt to nobody. Especially to Stephanie Valenzuela I offer a sincere apology from the bottom of my heart, for the bad time I put her through ”.

© @ tefivalenzuelaEleazar Gómez offered an apology to his ex-partner through a video on his Instagram profile