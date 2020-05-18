In a quarantine rhythm and always bringing debates live, youtuber Eldo Gomes gathered influencers

Program Chat with Eldo on YouTube poses debate on what to do during the quarantine. And, to illustrate the theme, the presenter invited 4 influencers from several different segments. The debate aimed to describe what each content creator does to grow and generate entertainment on the internet.

Photo: Live with influencers in São Paulo / DINO

Moderated by youtuber Eldo Gomes from Brasília and with the 3 creators from São Paulo influencing Raphael CS, MC Kolos and Vinnie Picino. In addition, there was the young Luan Ferreira from Uberaba / MG. The quintet talked about various projects and tricks for those who want to grow on Instagram.

“I keep talking daily with the followers and try to make as much content as possible”, says Luan Ferreira. For youtuber Vinnie Picino, the business is to consume. “I follow a lot of youtubers and that motivates me and helps me to have good ideas on the platform”, he sums up.

The program Chat with Eldo is always live and twice a week, always on Monday and Thursday. The idea is to generate exclusive content on various topics with that journalistic look without leaving entertainment aside.

Youtuber Eldo Gomes is looking for talent from YouTube and other platforms to reveal in professional lives that are reinventing themselves. To participate, just get in touch through the creator’s social media.

