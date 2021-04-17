Elderly woman went for a walk and was hit by a new car at a Volkswagen dealership in New York



FDNY ambulance.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Carol Langdon, a 72-year-old woman, was fatally run over by a Volkswagen driver leaving a dealership in Brooklyn (NYC), reported NYPD.

Langdon was walking down 4th Avenue near 89th Street, in front of the Bay Ridge Volkswagen dealership, around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, when a 29 year old man who was driving a 2021 white Volkswagen Atlas pickup came out and hit her.

Langdon, a resident of the Kensington neighborhood, was taken away with a to New York University Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, where she was pronounced dead, the New York Post reported.

The motorist stayed at the scene was not immediately arrested and the New York Police Department Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is conducting an investigation. It was at least the sixth fatal traffic accident in Brooklyn since late February, Patch.com narrowed down.