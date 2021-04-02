Elderly woman was killed at home by her own husband in New York



Suffolk County Police Patrol, NY.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Marisa Orlando, an 80-year-old woman, died after being run over by a car driven by her husband at the entrance of their house in Long Island (NY).

Mrs I was unloading groceries from the trunk of his 2014 Toyota Camry in the driveway of his home on Hawthorne Avenue, Ronkonkoma, yesterday after 12 p.m., when the car rolled backwards, county police said Suffolk.

The victim died at the scene. Her 84-year-old husband, Pietro Orlando, was in the driver’s seat during the fatal incident, police said.

It was unclear how the car rolled in reverse, but police said the incident did not appear criminal. The car was impounded for a security checkNewsday said.