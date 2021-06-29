Elderly woman lost her dog for 2 days; he found it in the most unexpected place inside his house



The animal spent 2 days in the least expected place.

Photo: Lina Kivaka / Pexels

More tender, impossible.

A 93-year-old woman, originally from Matlock, England, called the police, extremely desperate, asking for help to find Toby, her dog, who had not seen him for 2 days and without knowing if he had left his house.

A couple of police officers arrived at the home of the old woman, who listened carefully to the description that the owner made of her dog Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

As Tammy Wood, one of the officers, was talking to the woman, she bent down to pick up an object she had dropped and that was when she looked at something strange under a recliner.

Incredibly, under the footrest, Toby was trapped. Immediately, the police released the animal, which was very hungry and thirsty, but generally in perfect condition.

Dog missing for two days found stuck underneath owner’s recliner chair in homehttps: //t.co/9g8yEzEnwF pic.twitter.com/gJmp4CSdXH – The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 26, 2021

“His family, friends and neighbors had been looking for Toby, but she felt more and more anguished as time passed, believing that he had managed to leave and fearing the worst,” Wood explained in an interview for a local media.

“Both Toby and his owner seemed delighted to meet again and it was clearly a great relief for the woman,” he concluded.

