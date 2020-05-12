A heartbreaking image of an elderly woman, taken at the Port Melbourne supermarket, Australia, brought to light the devastating impact of panic shopping on vulnerable people as the coronavirus spreads.

The photo, shared on Twitter by Nine News journalist Seb Costello, generated enormous emotion in the public and many expressed their willingness to help the lady and others who are suffering. “Honestly, that’s the image that captures this madness,” said one person.

This image has elicited a strong emotional response from Australians. Source: Twitter / SebCostello9

“This really breaks my heart, the elderly have already given everything to society, why don’t we take care of them?” Said another.

“This completely breaks my heart. If I knew where this lady lives, I would help her with food and other things in the blink of an eye. This has to stop right now, ”wrote a third.

One lady claimed that after viewing the image, “I sobbed for 10 minutes” and said that she hoped “someone would help her fill her shopping cart” and make sure she was okay at home.

Others shared equally shocking events they had witnessed during the chaos caused by COVID-19.

“I was told that a friend’s 92-year-old mother had a can of tomato soup snatched from her hand at a Ryde supermarket earlier this week. It is a shameful behavior, “wrote one.

Today at noon. Coles supermarket in Port Melbourne. Canned food aisle. They told me he was crying. An image that summarizes the suffering of the people most affected by unnecessary and selfish panic purchases. Like @ScottMorrisonMP, this “has to stop.” @ 9NewsAUS @theage @ ACurrentAffair9 #coronavirus

Someone said that during the hour-long time set by Woolworths they had seen young men push ID-checking staff at the door to get in before older, vulnerable people.

Someone suggested that carts be removed from buyers, forcing them to limit the number of products they can buy at one time.

“Removing carts is a great idea and it also limits the number of products, rather than buying everything at once. And you can also keep a stock of basic goods behind for older people who come all day, ”they wrote.

In Australia, Coles, Woolworths, and Aldi have imposed strict purchase limits on certain products as a measure to curb panic purchases and keep items on the shelves for those who need them.

However, it appears that these methods have not made much of a difference as many shoppers still report that they have difficulty accessing basic items such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, pasta, rice and canned goods.

Panic purchases have left Coles and Woolworths stores empty. Source: Google Maps / Matrix

This week Coles announced that it would suspend its delivery service to the general public, saying it would make exceptions for its “most vulnerable” customers. “data-reactid =” 68 “> This week Coles announced that it would suspend its delivery service to the general public, saying it would make exceptions for its” most vulnerable “customers. .

stopped all deliveries in Victoria, removing the “Click and Collect” option. “data-reactid =” 69 “> Woolworths has taken similar steps and stopped all deliveries in Victoria by removing the” Click and Collect “option.

Coles and Woolworths have applied changes in the way they deliver their products to ensure that drivers and customers do not need to maintain close physical contact. “data-reactid =” 70 “> Coles and Woolworths have implemented changes in the way they deliver their products to ensure that drivers and customers have no need to maintain close physical contact.

