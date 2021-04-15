Elderly woman asks for help to become a YouTube star with her cooking recipes

YouTube has become a “springboard” of salvation for all those who wish to have an extra income Or, for those who have lost their jobs in this pandemic and have let their imagination run wild to upload interesting and creative content that they can monetize.

But also, YouTube has become a great distraction for many people who are dealing with confinement, particularly the elderly, who in addition to having a source of entertainment can get money.

That’s what it intends an 87-year-old Mexican woman named Ninfa, who in the last hours She has gone viral for her request: that people help her become a famous youtuber in order to make a profit, which she needs a lot.

The tender granny He opened his cooking channel called “Cooking with Ninfa”, who until a few days ago had only 4,000 subscribers, a figure that practically makes it impossible for them to monetize their content.

Doña Ninfa goes up its recipes and cooking secrets of typical dishes from the state of Guerrero, among them Guerrero-style green mole, beef birria, guava bolis, mojarra fried with garlic sauce, rice cakes, sweet pumpkin, among others.

The old woman opened her channel in August 2019 but did not upload her first video until April of last year. Sadly, as the pandemic has progressed, its number of visits has plummeted considerably.

Being youtuber is not easy

Desperate for the situation, Ninfa recently published on her YouTube channel all the complications she went through to start with him, first, not having enough money to buy a camera and a computer to create their videos.

With a lot of effort, he made these artifacts and his videos even added up to 4 thousand visits, but suddenly, the clicks began to drop and the channel was no longer profitable, thinking about the investment he made to launch it.

In addition, the old woman emphasized that due to her age, it is impossible for her to find work, and much less now with the issue of the pandemic, so she strongly asked that those who knew her share her content.

“Someday, to be able to monetize and live on that for the days that I still have, because I am an elderly person and I can no longer work but I can share my recipes,” says the old woman, who also thanked all those who see her recipes.

Incredibly, The video of his petition went viral and in less than 5 days, he exceeded one million views, and not only that, his channel already has 659,000 subscribers, thus fulfilling the dream of this enterprising granny.

