Elderly woman asks for help from a nurse who vaccinated her in Mexico to escape the “kidnapping” of her daughter

The lady had come with her alleged abusers: her daughter and her son-in-law.

When they left her alone to give her the injection, the woman took advantage and told the nurse that They kept her locked up in her home in deplorable conditions, and she suffered humiliation.

“I ask you to get me out of here please”he implored.

The authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman, who they identified as the woman’s daughter, and a 59-year-old man, identified as her son-in-law, was detained and taken to a prosecution center for “keeping locked up and attempting against the physical integrity ”of the complainant.

A spokeswoman for the Secretariat confirmed to Noticias Telemundo that the relatives were released, but did not give more details about the investigation. Medical personnel who reported the case did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Noticias Telemundo that it is carrying out the corresponding investigations against the accused for a possible case of family violence.

Carolampia Díaz was taken to a safe place where her case will be followed up, authorities said.

Later, the woman softened her complaint and declared that she was not a victim of family violence, that they did feed her, provide her with her medications and treat her well, according to the Millennium and Reforma media. But they did not let her go out on the street, she declared.

Díaz resisted being reviewed by a doctor and a psychologist. His mental health status is unknown.

After suffering a fall in January 2020, her daughter took her to live with her in the Lomas de Estancia neighborhood, in Iztapalapa, said the media based on statements from the prosecution.

Investigative Police agents went to the home of the old woman’s daughter to carry out the necessary investigations and obtain videos from public and private cameras in the surroundings, the aforementioned media added.

The old woman withdrew from the complaint, so her daughter and son-in-law were released. But the agency dedicated to the care of the elderly continues to investigate. He is currently under the care of another of his daughters.

With information from Reforma, Milenio and El Universal.