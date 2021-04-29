Elderly serial killer confessed to two more brutal homicides in New Jersey, 47 years later

Serial Killer Richard Cottingham Confesses To 1974 Cold-Case Murders Of New Jersey Teens Mary Ann Pryor, Lorraine Marie Kelly https://t.co/iSvQgeusMI – CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) April 28, 2021

Richard Cottingham, a convicted serial killer in New Jersey known for dismembering his victims, pleaded guilty Tuesday to more crimes: the rape and drowning of two teenage friends who had disappeared on the way to a mall in Paramus in 1974.

Cottingham, born in the bronx (NYC) 74 years ago, he appeared virtually in court to admit to the murders of Mary Ann Pryor (17) and Lorraine Marie Kelly (16). “For 47 years, I’ve been waiting for an answer,” Nancy Pryor, Mary Ann’s older sister, told Pix11. “I am trying to process it. I did not expect”.

Cottingham has been in Trenton State Prison (NJ) with a life sentence since 1981, convicted of two murders in New Jersey and three in New York. In the past himself has claimed he was responsible for up to 100 murders in both states.

Last year he confessed to three more homicides, dating back to the late 1960s. He is known as the “Torso Killer” for brutally dismembering his victims cutting off limbs and heads.

The naked, cigarette-burned, battered bodies of Mary Ann and Lorraine were found face down in North Jersey woods five days after their disappearance in the summer of 1974. The two friends had left their homes for a 13-mile trip north. to a shopping center, where they would buy bathing suits to visit the Jersey shore. Witnesses said they were both “hitchhiking” on Broad Avenue in Ridgefield. They were never seen alive again.

A coroner had told Nancy that her sister and Lorraine Kelly they died breathing the aspirations of the other, after having been rolled together in a kind of carpet.

On Tuesday, Cottingham admitted that he kidnapped Mary Ann and Lorraine, took them to a motel room, he tied them up, raped them, and then killed them by drowning them in the bathtub.

“He is relieved that this cloud that has been hanging over his head for many, many years has now been removed,” said his defense attorney, John Bruno, adding that Cottingham hoped to bring closure to the families.

The serial killer father of a family with three children in Lodi (NJ) and computer technician from a prominent health insurance company, he was arrested in another case in 1980, after a Hasbrouck Heights motel employee overheard a woman screaming in a room.

Detectives said that his murder spree probably started in 1967 and continued until 1980, with female victims in New Jersey and New York. The researchers said that often he drugged, raped and mutilated his prey, whom he sometimes met in clubs and bars.

The Bergen County Attorney’s Office chief of investigations Robert Anzilotti obtained confessions from Cottingham between 2004 and 2019. A source said he will be withdrawing later this week and that closing the Pryor / Kelly case after all this time means a lot for him.

One of the people who helped facilitate Cottingham’s current guilty plea is Jennifer Weiss, whose mother, Deedeh Goodarzi, was beheaded and burned by Cottingham in 1979, within a Times Square hotel.

Weiss wrote to Cottingham about a decade ago and began an unlikely friendship with him. He last saw him in December 2020 during a visit to the open-air prison. She said that his mission is to extract confessions from Cottingham, so he can help the families of other victims.