Being connected, defenseless, with imminent death, is one of the great fears of some elderly people.

In April, Minna Buck reviewed a document specifying her wishes if she became seriously ill.

“No intubation,” he wrote in large print on the form, making sure to include the date and his initials.

Buck, 91, had been following the news about COVID-19. He knew that his chances of surviving a severe attack of the disease were slim. And he wanted to make sure they wouldn’t put her on a fan under any circumstances.

“I don’t want anyone to go through that distress,” said Buck, who lives in an assisted living community in Denver.

For older adults who think about what might happen to them during this pandemic, fans are a sinister symbol, representing a terrifying lack of personal control, and the fearsome power of technology.

Used in people with respiratory failure, a characteristic consequence of a severe COVID-19 condition, these machines pump oxygen while the person remains in bed, usually sedated, with a breathing tube inserted into the trachea (known as “intubation”).

And it is one of the great fears of some older people: to be connected, helpless, with imminent death. For others, there is hope that the machine can lift them out of the abyss, giving them another chance at life.

“I am a very vital person: very active and busy,” said Cecile Cohan, 85, who has no pre-existing conditions and lives independently in a house in Denver. If you become seriously ill from COVID-19, you say you want a chance to recover. “Yes, I would try a fan.”

What is known about a patient’s chances, with or without a ventilator?

Although there are new reports from Italy and China, and more recently from New York City, “the data is really scarce,” said Dr. Carolyn Calfee, professor of anesthesiology at the University of California-San Francisco.

Initial reports suggested that the survival rate of ventilator patients ranged from 14% (Wuhan, China) to 34% (initial UK data). A report from the New York City area looked more disappointing, with a survival of only 11.9%.

But the New York data only incorporated patients who died or were discharged from hospitals, a minority of a larger sample. Most of the ventilated patients were still in the hospital, receiving treatment, making it impossible for researchers to draw reliable conclusions.

Calfee is concerned that the data from these early studies does not apply to United States patients receiving hospital care with considerable resources.

“The information we have comes largely from environments with huge resource gaps and hospitals that are overwhelmed, where patients may not be treated with optimal ventilation support,” he said. “I would be very concerned if people used that data to make decisions about whether or not they want mechanical ventilation.”

Still, a reality emerges from studies published to date: older adults, especially those with underlying medical conditions such as heart, kidney, or lung disease, are less likely to survive critical illnesses caused by the coronavirus, or treatment with a fan.

“His prognosis is not good,” said Dr. Douglas White, a professor of intensive care medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.

Like other physicians, White has observed that older patients with COVID spend considerably more time on ventilators, two weeks or more, than for other critical illnesses. If they survive, they are likely to be extremely weak, delirious, and require months of continuous care and physical rehabilitation.

“Recovery is a long and uphill battle,” and many older patients will never be able to fully recover, said Dr. Negin Hajizadeh, associate professor of intensive care medicine at the Hofstra / Northwell School of Medicine in Long Island, New York. . “My concern is who is going to care for these patients after a long cycle of ventilation, and where?”

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Joyce Edwards, 61, single, wondered the same thing.

In late April, Edwards revised his advance directive to specify that “for COVID-19, I do not want to be placed on a fan.” Previously, she had indicated that she was willing to try a fan for a few days, but wanted her to withdraw if she needed to for a longer period.

“I have to think about what my quality of life will be,” Edwards said. Could I live independently? I live alone. There is no spouse to take care of me or adult children. Who would take care of me while I am in recovery? ”

People who have said “try a ventilator, but discontinue it if it is not improving” should realize that they will almost certainly not have time to interact with their loved ones if treatment is discontinued, said Dr. Christopher Cox, associate professor of medicine at the Duke University.

“You may not be able to live more than a few minutes,” he said.

But the choice is not as black and white as using a fan or dying.

“We can give him oxygen and high-flow antibiotics,” said Cox. “You can use BiPAP or CPAP machines [que también suministran oxígeno] and see how they work. And if things go wrong, we know very well how to keep him comfortable and try to get him to interact with family and friends instead of falling into a coma. ”

Heather McCrone, from Bellevue, Washington, realized she had a drastic view of ventilation when her husband of 70 years developed sepsis, a systemic infection after complications from foot surgery last year.

For nine hours, McCrone sat in the intensive care unit while nurses and therapists stabilized her husband on a respirator. “They were absolutely fantastic,” said McCrone. After being hospitalized for four days, her husband returned home.

“Before that experience, my feeling about the fans was ‘it’s a journey from which there is no return,'” McCrone said. “Now I know that is not necessarily the case.”

Both she and her husband have advance directives stating that they want to “take action to save their lives unless we are in a vegetative state with no chance of recovery.” McCrone said they still need to discuss their wishes with their daughters, including their preference for treatment with a ventilator.

These discussions are more important than ever, and perhaps easier than in the past, experts said. “People are thinking about what might happen to them,” said Dr. Rebecca Sudore, a professor of medicine at UCSF.

Rather than focusing on whether or not to use a fan, she advises older adults to discuss what’s most important to them: independence? time with family? walk? Live as long as possible? This will provide an essential context for decisions about a fan.

“Some people may say that my life is always worthwhile, no matter what type of illness or serious disability I have,” he said. “At the other extreme, some people may feel that there are health situations or experiences that would be so difficult to cope with that it would not be worth living.”

Sudore helped create Prepare for Your Care, a website, and a toolkit to guide people through these types of conversations. It was recently updated to include a section on COVID-19, as well as sites sponsored by Compassion & Choices and The Conversation Project. The Colorado Program for Patient Centered Decisions has also published a guide, which is available in Spanish.

Some older adults have another concern: What if there aren’t enough ventilators for all the COVID patients who need them?

In that situation, “I’d like to say ‘no’ because other people need that intervention more than I do and would, in all likelihood, benefit more than I would,” said Larry Churchill, 74, professor emeritus of medical ethics. at Vanderbilt.

“In a situation of no shortage, I’m not sure what I would do. I’m in good health, but people my age don’t survive any major health problems that well, either, ”Churchill said. “Most of us do not want a prolonged death in a center where the chances of recovery are small and with a quality of life that we may not be willing to tolerate.”

—Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation