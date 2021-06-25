Elderly people beaten by homeless while eating on posh New York street



Expanded New York sidewalk restaurant.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A homeless man apparently furious that he was not given money hit a couple of older diners who were sitting outside a coffee shop in Lower Manhattan, The NYPD reported yesterday, without specifying when exactly it happened.

Police said the 47-year-old unidentified attacker approached the couple outside “Think Coffee” on Bleecker Street, NoHo, telling them that “They were being disrespectful for not giving him money.”

Then the man pushed the 61-year-old diner to the ground and hit a 75-year-old woman on the side before running away. The victims were reported in stable condition, the New York Post reported.

The expansion of restaurants to streets and sidewalks during the pandemic It has generated several incidents coinciding with other growing problems in New York: homelessness and road accidents.

A recent inquiry estimated at 60% the return to the offices in September in NYC, parallel to the beginning of the new school year. But at the same time those consulted indicated that now insecurity and homelessness generated more fear than the coronavirus when considering returning to the pre-pandemic routine.