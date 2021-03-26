Elderly man dies after being rescued from a raging fire at a residence in Little Havana – Telemundo Miami (51)

A fatal victim leaves a large fire that occurred at dawn this Friday in a residence in Little Havana, where several firefighting units arrived.

Around two in the morning, firefighters responded to several emergency calls that were fluttering over a fire located in a house located at 2320 Southwest Miami and 4th Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a residential property with heavy smoke and flames emitting from the rear of the structure. “The elderly man rescued from the burning house was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition,” a Miami firefighter spokesman declared from the scene.

After extinguishing the flames in just over 10 minutes and bringing the fire under control, at least one Miami firefighter had to be treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Several residents of the place identified the victim as Angel Montero, a neighbor who they considered – as his name describes him – a gentleman and loved by a community, who between dismay and sadness, woke up to the loud noises of an explosion that is presumed It could be related to the fire.

Due to the consequences of the fire and possibly the severity of his injuries, the old man was pronounced dead at the hospital itself. At this time fire units are still investigating what may have caused the strong flames that claimed the life of this person.