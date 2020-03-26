Bob, a man who lives in Vernon, Connecticut, celebrated his 67th anniversary outside a nursing home where his wife is isolated.

Bob Shellard, 90, was looking forward to spending her 67th anniversary with her wife Nancy, however, was prevented by the pandemic of the coronavirus that has plagued the world, since the woman is quarantined in a asylum.

The man went with a beautiful poster to asylum care home called Evergreen Health Care Center located in Connecticut so that your wife Nancy can see it from her room.

“I’ve loved you for 67 years and I still do. Happy anniversary,” reads the poster for Bob, who went with several balloons to surprise his beloved, since he cannot have contact with her for a month.

Nancy, 88, was able to see the poster and responded with a greeting and sending a kiss from the window on the second floor of the place.