Elderly man beat another to death at retirement home in New York

Clifton Bourne, an 87-year-old man, was accused of fatally beating his neighbor Lloyd Godfrey (83), in a nursing home in The Bronx (NYC).

The crime happened yesterday at the “Pinnacle Multicare Nursing & Rehabilitation Center” nursing home, located at 801 Co-Op City Boulevard, NYPD reported.

Godfrey died after allegedly being brutally assaulted by Bourne, who was arrested yesterday around 6:30 pm Charges were pending against him.

Bourne allegedly entered the victim’s apartment at the nursing home and began hitting Godfrey’s head against the concrete, causing fatal bleeding and head trauma, police sources said.

“There is no clear and concise reason” for the attacka police spokesman told the New York Post today, adding that the investigation remained open.