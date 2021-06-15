Elderly cook thrown at restaurant window: “war zone” in New York’s Washington Square



Washington Square Park, NYC.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Gregory Conwell, a homeless man with apparent mental health problems, was arrested for allegedly pushing an elderly cook into a restaurant window close to Washington Square Park (NYC), while on probation for another attack in Brooklyn, prosecutors said.

Conwell, 27, was charged with assault and other charges in Saturday morning’s attack on a 77-year-old cook at the “Washington Square Diner.”

The residents and businesses of the neighborhood have been dealing in recent months with anarchy and rebellious parties, sometimes violent, led by a Hispanic in nearby Washington Square Park, where NYPD has imposed so far failed curfews.

Police said around 9:45 a.m. Saturday Conwell went into the restaurant to use the bathroom, but then he started harassing customers and was asked to leave. It was then that supposedly he was enraged and pushed the old cook against the window, who was identified only as Constantine.

Other restaurant workers chased Conwell until Washington Square Park and they kept him there until the police came and put the handcuffs on him.

Manhattan prosecutors said the incident at the restaurant occurred while Conwell was serving five years of probation for attempted battery in 2019 in Brooklyn, and that he also had “an extensive criminal record in Georgia“, But they did not give more details in court.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Stephen Antignani ordered that Conwell, who lives in a homeless shelter in Brooklyn, be held on bail.

“That window has been broken at least five times in the last five years,” restaurant manager George Takos told the New York Post after the incident. “Same situation. They get angry and see that the best way to hurt you is by breaking the windows. “

