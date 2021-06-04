Elder used candy to lure children into his car in Brooklyn; they allege dementia

Boris Bargrum, a 77-year-old man, was arrested by the NYPD on Tuesday in connection with at least one attempt to offer two children candy to load into his vehicle..

According to the NYPD, a man was caught on video talking and trying to lure two male brothers aged 5 and 7 to your vehicle around 2:25 pm on Saturday at Manhattan Beach.

Minors do not appear in the video. According to the complaint, the children were in front of their house when the suspect stopped in a red vehicle and offered them candy to lure them. But the children’s father was nearby and when he walked to the car the suspect pulled away, authorities said.

The NYPD released video and photos of the attempted kidnapping on Monday and the suspect was taken into custody the next day. No physical injuries were reported, Pix11 said.

Bargrum’s lawyer, Yuriy Yaroslavskiy, insisted that his client did not mean to hurt. “He is 77 years old, suffer from the early stages of dementia and his wife passed away in 1990, ″ said the defender. “They always wanted to have children, and fate wanted them not to have them.”

“He likes to give candy to children … He was just being affectionate with children,” added the lawyer. Yesterday, Bargrum was sent to the hospital for a mental health assessment after his appearance in court, where he was accused of endangering the welfare of minors, the New York Post reported.

Elderly man busted for trying to lure young Brooklyn boys with candy: cops https://t.co/51Bx5kC5A5 pic.twitter.com/lVJkVYZHfX – New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) June 2, 2021