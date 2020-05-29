Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

It’s been almost a year since he released his first trailer and became an official last Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) the development of Elden Ring, the original title that will bring back to From Software in an action-adventure installment.

In addition to its own launch and few subsequent statements, the information that is available to date is really scarce, which has raised strong rumors about a postponement of its launch window.

Before the close of the first half of 2019, George RR Martin, the creator of the “Song of Ice and Fire” saga later adapted as “Game of Thrones” and the From Software studio announced their first collaboration to develop an original game.

“Development for Elden Ring started right after we had finished production on the Dark Souls 3 DLC,” the studio commented in its announcement last year.

As reported by GameRant, a source assures that the launch is officially scheduled for this June it would have been canceled, after the developer preferred to opt for better performance.

Thus, it is now bet that this new game and original franchise would move until the end of this year 2020, with the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as the consoles of the ninth generation.

The measure would have been chosen to prioritize efforts and the money invested, since launching the game in the middle of this year would force the release of two versions of the game in a couple of months.

