Elche will start the preseason on July 5

06/04/2021 at 12:41 PM CEST

Elche plans to start pre-season training for next July 5, as sources from the sports entity have confirmed to Efe. After getting promotion on the last day of the league thanks to the victory against Athletic Club, the franjiverde team will be able to complete the entire preseason. It should be noted that the Elche squad went up in category last season at the end of August and they could not manage the start of the competition quite well.

The first thing Elche Club de Fútbol has done it has been to renew Fran Escribá. The Valencian coach has earned to continue taking the helm of the franjiverde team and can plan the squad right now. An important question is whether it will continue Boy. The forward will have to decide his future in the coming weeks.

Finally, the sports director, Nico Rodríguez, revealed this week that the entity from Elche will make a minimum of ten signings and that it is possible that there will be exits of players whose contract is in force.