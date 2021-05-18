Elche was traced by 2-3 in the last league visit of Athletic

05/18/2021 at 12:25 PM CEST

The Elche close the League at home before him Athletic club and he needs all three points to stay in La Liga. In the last duel between the two in First in the Martinez Valero, fell after a comeback by the Basque team in the last minutes (2-3).

The match, played on the penultimate day of the 2014-15 League and in a festive atmosphere after the team from Elche had ensured their permanence, soon turned to face Elche, who got 2-0 in the first half thanks to two goals from Jonathas. However, in the last ten minutes everything changed: Aketxe, Saint Joseph Y Williams, who scored his first goal in the First Division with Athletic, turned the score around.

In the general computation, the Elche dominates the statistics with nine wins for just four of the Athletic, three of them in the defunct Altabix stadium. The last official match between both teams corresponds to the Copa del Rey from last season. Athletic, which reached the final, fell to Elche (1-1) in a penalty shoot-out in which the Elche team had two maximum penalties to sentence its pass, and in which there was no lack of controversy over the possible advance by Iago Herrerín in some releases.