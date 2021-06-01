Elche officializes the renewal of Fran Escribá

06/01/2021 at 11:26 AM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Elche coach, Fran Scribe, will continue one more season at the head of the team as the club itself has made official in a statement: “Elche CF and Fran Escribá have agreed to renew the contract between both parties for the 2021/2022 season. Escribá and his coaching staff will once again command the franjiverde ship from the bench with the challenge of continuing to grow among the best in Spanish football”.

The Valencian, who took the team in February in its second stage, has achieved a heroic salvation with two vital victories in the last two days against Cádiz and Athletic Club. The people of Elche reached the last day without depending on themselves, but they enforced the draw of Huesca against Valencia to seal their participation in LaLiga Santander 2021/22.

The also former coach of Getafe, Villarreal or Celta returned to Elche with a victory by the minimum against Eibar and has counted on the absolute confidence of the Elche directive. The owner of the entity, Christian bragarnik, had agreed on a extension of the link even if the team was relegated to Second Division.

The continuity of Nino and the project of the 2021/22 season

With the renewal of Fran Escribá assured, Elche begins a tuning process for the 2021/22 season. One of the most important points of the team is to clarify the future of Nino, the team captain. The 40-year-old striker ends his contract on June 30 and has not yet decided whether or not he will continue.

The Valencian must also face registrations, cancellations and renewals for the future. Two of the names that have absolute priority for the sports secretariat are Paulo Gazzaniga, player on loan from Tottenham, and Johan Mojica, owned by Girona.