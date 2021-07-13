Elche makes the transfer of Kiko Casilla official

07/13/2021 at 12:12 PM CEST

.

Elche made the incorporation of the goalkeeper into its squad official Kiko Casilla, on loan from English Leeds United.

The Catalan goalkeeper, Elche’s third reinforcement, returns to Spanish football after two seasons in England, in which he achieved promotion to the Premier League.

Kiko Casilla He was trained at Real Madrid, from which he went to Espanyol in the First Division and, after two spells in Cádiz and Cartagena, he returned to the Catalan team, where he consolidated himself in the highest category of Spanish football and was called up by the absolute Spanish team.

✍️ 𝗞𝗶𝗸𝗼 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮 | Security, experience and talent for # ElcheCF # BienvenidoKikoCasilla 💚 – Elche Football Club 🌴 (@elchecf) July 12, 2021

The Tarragona goalkeeper returned to Real Madrid, where he spent four seasons, although without much prominence, until his signing for Leeds.Kiko Casilla will coincide in the goal of Elche with Edgar Badía, with whom he already had the opportunity to share a dressing room at Espanyol.