Elche Ilicitano get the victory at home against At. Saguntino (2-0)

05/09/2021 at 10:08 PM CEST

The Elche beat 2-0 at At. Saguntino this Sunday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The Elche Ilicitano He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Alzira. On the visitors’ side, the At. Saguntino reaped a zero draw against the CF Intercity, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this defeat, the Saguntine team was placed in sixth position after the end of the match, while the Elche Ilicitano it is fourth.

The first team to score was the Elche team, which debuted the light thanks to a goal from Manuel Palma in minute 14. Subsequently, the local team scored, which distanced itself establishing the 2-0 thanks to a new goal from Manuel Palma, who thus achieved a double shortly before the end, specifically in the 41st. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 2-0.

The referee showed two yellow cards only to the Elche (Ato Y Seku). In the game there were two red cards, which caused the expulsion of Donald by the local team and Duco by the visiting team.

With this result, the Elche he gets 43 points and the Saguntino with 38 points.

Data sheetElche Ilicitano:Andreu, Alberto, Donald, Salinas, José Garrido, Perez, Contell, Ato, Rulo, Manuel Palma and MarcelAt. Saguntino:Kedra, Ducó, Joseja, Cortijo, Kike Torrent, Ubach, Pau Franch, Esteve, Luis García, José Carlos and LoisStadium:Jose Díez IborraGoals:Manuel Palma (1-0, min. 14) and Manuel Palma (2-0, min. 41)