The Elche staff has not come to work this Wednesday at the Martinez Valero as a measure of protest over their employment situation. Footballers do not agree to continue training with a reduction of their contracts to 30%, while other professionals from the green-green entity have recovered their working conditions.

The players of Elche, like most Spanish soccer teams, showed their reluctance in the rush to regain the ‘new normal’ provided that “safety and health conditions” were not guaranteed, as Captain Nino stated at the time.

However, when the club gave the order to return to their jobs, the players accepted and came to undergo tests for the coronavirus (they heard the news through the media) and last Friday they started, by groups , individual tasks.

Once they dressed again to prepare for the return to competition, they expected Elche to lower the ERTE conditions, a fact that has not occurred.. The squad exploded yesterday afternoon, after the umpteenth disagreement with Patricia Rodríguez. On the one hand, it was yielded improving what they were going to charge if it was not played, but the percentage in the event of having a competition, as it seems that will happen, increased the planned cut. As there are only two months to collect, this reduction practically absorbed the last two monthly payments.

Another aspect that footballers do not accept is what will happen to those footballers who end their contract on June 30 and who must continue playing during the month of July if everything proceeds as planned by LaLiga. The idea of ​​the clubs is that the 19/20 contract is valid until the end of the season, which would also affect its conditions, adding the risk of injury by competing with high temperatures and a match every 72 hours.

FOOTBALL 19 20Dani Mayo, second coach of Elche. As of today, the technical staff is out of ERTE and recovers their contracts.

The technical body of Pacheta spoke yesterday with Rodríguez to make him see that several of its members are serving more hours than 30% of their workday, because they must attend to the three groups that are formed in the training camp, and they were accepted to remove them from the ERTE as of this Wednesday.

However, the footballers have not had the ERTE withdrawn and hence the plant that has been staged this morning in the stadium, where the players have not gone to not train (they have done it at home). The general director assures that “the ball is on the roof of the squad and the response to the negotiation has been this plant; we remain open to talk and reach an agreement ”. Rodríguez also remembers that she and Nico Rodríguez’s sports management maintain an ERTE for the same percentage of the day as the staff.