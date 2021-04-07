Elche de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/06/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As part of the Matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021, the Huesca and the Elche they will face each other in the stadium The Alcoraz next Friday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Jose Rojo Martin will come into confrontation with a recent history of two losses, one win and one draw, while the squad led by Fran Scribe registers two draws and two losses throughout their last disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the Huesca team is in the eighteenth position of the table with 24 points and -16 in their goal differential, so it is currently in the relegation zone. Instead, the franjiverdes are in seventeenth place with 26 points and -17 in terms of average number of targets and, therefore, outside the descent section.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Huesca and the Elche on the occasion of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 30 will take place on Friday, April 9 at 9:00 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.