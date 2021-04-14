Elche de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/13/2021 at 11:22 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To start the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33, this Sunday the meeting between the Osasuna and the Elche, scheduled to function in The Sadar.

Thus, the squad led by Jagoba Arrasate will attend the game after registering a victory against Villarreal (2-1), a draw with Getafe (0-0), a draw with Huesca (0-0) and a draw with Valladolid (0-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 14 of the classification, where they are found with 34 points and -11 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Fran Scribe is positioned in the eighteenth place of the classification, adding 26 points and -19 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a defeat against Huesca (3-1), a draw with Betis (1-1), a draw with Getafe (1-1) and a defeat against Sevilla (2-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Osasuna against him Elche of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33 will be held on Sunday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.