Elche CF transfers Argentine winger Emiliano Rigoni to Sao Paulo

Only one goal in LaLiga

Elche CF announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement to transfer Argentine winger Emiliano Rigoni to Sao Paulo in Brazil. The attacker was one of the star signings of the Elche team for their return to the First Division, but his performance has not lived up to expectations and his contribution to the group ended up being marginal.

The entity from Elche, through a statement, thanked the Argentine footballer, who came to the club from Zenit de San Petersburgo, for his “work and professionalism” during his time at Elche, as well as his “commitment and contribution” to achieve the goal of permanence.

Rigoni leaves Elche after having played 25 games and having scored two goals, one in the League and the other in the Copa del Rey.

| Emiliano Rigoni Agreement with @SaoPauloFC for the sale of Rigoni #MuchoElche – Elche Football Club (@elchecf) May 24, 2021

