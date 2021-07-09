Elche CF reinforces its defense with Chilean international Enzo Roco

He already played in the club

Elche CF announced this Friday the incorporation to its squad for the next season of the Chilean international center-back Enzo Roco, who returns to the LaLiga club six years after having played for the entity from Elche.

Roco, who has signed for two courses, is 28 years old, arrives free from the Turkish Karagümrük and until a few days ago he was with his team at the Copa América held in Brazil. The 25 times international with Chile he was already under the orders of Fran Escribá in his previous stage at Elche, with whom he played 36 games on loan in the 2014-2015 season.

After the club’s administrative decline, the central defender returned to his country before joining RCD Espanyol the following season. Next, Enzo Roco went through teams like the Mexican Cruz Azul and the Turks Besiktas and Karagümrük.

