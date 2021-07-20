Elche and Cifu separate their paths

Through a message on his official account on social networks, Elche has announced the goodbye of Miguel Ángel Garrido Cifuentes, ‘Cifu’ (30 years), who leaves the discipline of Elche after two seasons.

The right-back, who is now free to join any team, will continue his way elsewhere. Something for which Elche wanted to wish him good luck and also thank him for his effort and dedication during this stage.

In this way, the Elche team continues to shape its squad for what will be its second season in the elite after the promotion last year under Pacheta.