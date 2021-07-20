ELC Promotes Daniel Mahler to Executive Vice President, Category Leadership and Global Transformation

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Today, The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) (“ELC”) announced the promotion of Daniel mahler to the position of Executive Vice President, Category Leadership and Global Transformation, effective July 1, 2021. He will continue under Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO, and Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006115/es/

ELC Promotes Daniel Mahler to EVP, Global Transformation and Category Leadership (Photo: Business Wire)

“The unique ability of our Transformation model is a pioneering approach in the industry that enables the constant evolution of our business in the future,” he said. Fabrizio Freda. “Daniel is a dynamic leader with the unique ability to align with shareholders and translate ideas into action. Under his leadership, the Transformation division is accelerating ELC’s business in high-growth priority areas and strengthening our ability to change shape. strategic and win more consumers. “

To date, Daniel has led a broad spectrum of strategic change priorities for the entire company. Co-designed and operationalized the integrated Transformation model to accelerate key pillars and incorporate these capabilities within the organization as new and permanent ways of doing business. His contributions include helping orchestrate the following company initiatives: expanding the establishment of the Asia-Pacific region as a long-term second major market; develop ELC’s approach to category portfolio management and brand innovation; dramatically change the creative capabilities of the brand; support digital transformation to deliver the best personalized digital experiences to consumers and accelerate ELC’s corporate focus on social responsibility and impact.

Read more

“Under Daniel’s leadership, the Transformation model has proven to be an enabling factor in helping to effectively navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” he commented Tracey T. Travis. “By leveraging our Transformation capabilities, the company has been able to more quickly shift to growth areas such as China, the internet realm, and the ability to serve increasingly conscientious consumers, as our business adapts to realities. after COVID “.

Daniel will also continue to oversee ELC’s Category Leadership capabilities with the goal of maximizing ELC’s portfolio of brands to win in skincare, makeup, fragrance, and haircare. By working closely with the ELC Group of Presidents to date, Daniel has facilitated a new process, in support of ELC’s brand-led model, to offer a perspective that can be acted upon to win a portion of the business. market as an integrated team in the largest and fastest growing categories, as well as world-renowned beauty subcategories.

Daniel joined ELC as Co-Chair of the Global Transformation Committee in 2020, after belonging to Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm. Initially, his work with ELC included the establishment of the company’s Transformation model and the development of. Global Transformation Team.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of premium skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair products. The company’s products are sold in some 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M · A · C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr.Jart +, as well as the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

ELC-L

ELC-C

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006115/en/

Contacts

Investors: Rainey Mancini

rmancini@estee.com

Press: Jill Marvin

jimarvin@estee.com