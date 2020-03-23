ElBilardismoDice: advice against the coronavirus with the Doctor’s seal in meme format

Without wanting to, with the baggage of its history, Carlos Salvador Bilardo became the flag of the fight against coronavirus in Argentina. The Doctor, who turned 82 years ago a few days ago, is serving quarantine at the clinic where he performs his rehabilitation; Accompanied by professionals, his family has contact by phone.

But fans do not forget his mark, both in Students from La Plata like in the Argentina teamwhere he won the title in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and he was runner-up in Italy 1990. For this reason, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that in Argentina accumulates 266 cases and four deaths, @barba_candado, a Twitter fan who defines himself as “Marxist and Bilardista” launched an awareness campaign that was all the rage on social networks based on famous phrases, maxims, experiences or legends around the former midfielder and coach.

So, the hashtag #Stay at home that went viral in recent weeks was accompanied by #ElBilardismoDice and intervened images or videos that recall situations related to Carlos Salvador.

“#ElBilardismoDice Total Isolation”, reads one of the posters, which is illustrated with the image of the Pincha idol statue surrounded by acrylic in the remodeled Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium. “The coronavirus is a rival and the rival must be stepped on”, says another, who remembers the phrase he released when he was a Sevilla coach, in a fit of fury.

“The only vaccine is to isolate yourself”, points out a third, in which he is seen wearing soccer clothing and a false syringe in his hand, trying to inoculate an opponent; in a free association with the famous “pins” with which, according to the myth, it inconvenienced adversaries.

There are also videos in the saga. “Do not share bottles or jerry cans from the peak”, points one, with the filming of the duel between Argentina and Brazil in the World Cup in Italy and the controversial scene in which Branco accused the Albiceleste delegation of having given him a trick to make him dizzy. “If we go out for seconds the coronavirus wins”, underlines another, recalling the DT’s ruling, which knew how to ensure that “no one remembers the second.”

An alternative to spread awareness of the pandemic with soccer as a vehicle. And, in passing, pay tribute to the Doctor.

SOME OF THE CAMPAIGN MEMES