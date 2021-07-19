Elastic electronics that resists drops and can be self-healing

Today’s mobile phones are not prepared to withstand many drops. Like the rest of conventional electronic devices, they are characterized by a basically rigid and fragile internal structure.

Michael Bartlett, Ravi Tutika and ABM Tahidul Haque, all three from Virginia Tech in the United States, have created a new kind of soft electronics that paves the way for self-repairing, reconfigurable, and recyclable devices. This new electronics is characterized by skin-shaped circuits that are elastic and soft, withstand numerous damage from shocks, perforations and others without losing electrical conductivity and can be recycled to generate new circuits at the end of the useful life of the device of which they were part .

Today’s most commonly used electronic devices, such as smartphones and laptops, contain rigid materials that use soldered wires for internal connections. The soft circuit developed by Bartlett’s team replaces these rigid materials with soft electronic compounds and tiny electrically conductive droplets of liquid metal. This soft electronics is part of a rapidly emerging technological field that is expected to provide devices with a much higher level of durability than has been common up to now.

Droplets of liquid metal are initially dispersed in an elastomer, a type of rubbery polymer, as electrically isolated droplets.

The new circuits, thanks to being flexible and soft like skin, can have an internal structure that allows them to continue to function even when they have suffered extreme damage. If a hole is made in these circuits, the metal droplets can fill in the cut conductive part and continue to transfer energy. Instead of cutting the connection completely, as in the case of a traditional cable, the drops make new connections around the hole to continue passing electricity.

The electrical current passes through a circuit with the ability to repair itself. (Photo: Alex Parrish, Virginia Tech)

The new circuits, thanks to their elasticity, can also be stretched without losing their electrical connection. In tests, the scientists stretched the device to more than 10 times its original length without failure during the investigation period.

At the end of the device’s useful life, metal droplets and gummy materials can be reprocessed and returned to a liquid solution, making them recyclable. From there, they can be used again to make another device, at the end of whose useful life another cycle will begin. This approach that offers a clear path towards sustainable electronics.

