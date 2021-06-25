Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann will receive an honorary Oscar – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that it will present honorary Oscars to actress Liv Ullman, screenwriter Elaine May and actor Samuel L. Jackson at the next Governors Awards.

All three have a long history in Hollywood in which they have participated in different projects for which they have received an Academy Award nomination, but have never managed to win the statuette.

Along with them, actor Danny Glover will also be recognized with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

“We are delighted to present this year’s Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society,” said Academy President David Rubin.

The honorary award, for which the actors and screenwriter were recognized, is awarded to “honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to academia.” .