Elaine Bogan directs ‘Spirit: Indomitable’, a “celebration of life and cultural diversity,” for DreamWorks Animation

Become one of the surprises of 2021, DreamWorks just released the trailer for ‘Spirit – Indomitable’, the sequel to the acclaimed 2002 film, “Spirit: The Indomitable Steed,” directed by Kelly Asbury and nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film. This time, Elaine Bogan takes over. A filmmaker who brings a new story “designed for the new generations and for a more contemporary audience”, although with “connections” with the original tape. “It is a celebration of life”, highlights the director, who highlights “the importance of multiculturalism” when making the feature film, which It will hit theaters on June 25 from Universal Pictures.

The film tells the life of Fortu Prescott, who moves with her aunt Cora to Miradero, a small town in the southern United States, where they will both live with Jin, Fortu’s father, who is still affected by the death of his wife, Milagro, an intrepid acrobat who was specialized in numbers on horseback in the region. Fortu’s life will change when he meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares his rebellious and independent character. Together, alongside Abigail and Pru, they will find a way to free the steed from the clutches of a fearsome cowboy., who plans to capture the horse to auction it off and sentence it to a life in captivity.

The advance is surprising, as it shows a story far removed from the original concept of the 2002 film, in addition to betting on a second part made in computer animation. “When it comes to producing ‘Spirit – Indomitable’, we conceive it as a stand-alone film. Yes, we take into account the original film and the animated series, but this proposal is designed to work without the need to depend on other productions, so that all the public can enjoy it “, declares Bogan, in an interview with eCartelera on the occasion of the presentation of the trailer.

A story that shows the power and brotherhood of women

A sneak peek showing that the sequel will bet on protagonists who vindicate diversity, feminine strength and fraternity among young girls. “I feel very fortunate to be part of a film that chronicles the empowerment and strength of teenagers who are our heroines. It is a story that seeks to reconnect with nature and roots. In that sense, I am glad that we are going to return to the spirit of the series, because it was where these three protagonists were born “, says the director.

‘Spirit – Indomitable’ is a case that demonstrates Hollywood’s commitment to gender equality, as it is a film directed, written and produced by women. “The soundtrack was also composed by a woman, Amie Doherty. Without a doubt, it is a sign that, in the industry, something is changing. It is no longer so strange to see projects led by women, in addition to having a team of diverse countries. I am hopeful that this continues, that we can learn more stories like this. Knowing different approaches and perspectives is something that always enriches“, says the director.

Bogan is a DreamWorks Animation veteran, as he had already directed episodes of series such as ‘Dragons: The riders of Berk’, ‘The 3 below: Tales of Arcadia’ or ‘Trollhunters’. However, ‘Spirit: Indomitable’ will be her directorial debut for a feature film. “It’s amazing. It has been a wonderful step, because producing a film is very different, it makes you more involved in the creative part. I am very grateful for my experience in television, I have been working for the small screen for six years,” she says. .

DreamWorks seeks new theatrical success after ‘The Croods 2’

“In a series, you are in a shared project, there are more directors. But, come on, I feel very fortunate to have this experience, it has given me tools to face this great challenge“, he continues declaring. ‘Spirit – Indomitable’, furthermore, will be the next DreamWorks Animation production to hit the big screen, after ‘The Croods: A New Era’, a film that became an absolute box office success and one of the essential titles this past Christmas season, by showing that audiences are eager to return to theaters.

“I hope ‘Spirit – Indomitable’ has the same success. Humanity, throughout the world, has suffered and still suffers the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. To be able to release a movie for theaters is to offer an incredible adventure, to make people move to another world for a few moments, to travel to a fantastic place. It is an attempt to come back to life. I think it’s inspiring“, argues the filmmaker, showing her commitment to exhibitors.

Directed by Elaine Bogan, ‘Spirit – Indomitable’ is written by Aury Wallington and produced by Karen Foster. Based on both the Kelly Asbury and Lorna Cook film and the series created by Wallington, The film, in the original English dub, features the voices of Isabela Moner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins, Eiza González and Andre Braugher.