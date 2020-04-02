For many people, quarantine has been a difficult challenge to endure, as lack of activities causes time to pass slowly. And apparently this was what happened to the beautiful actress Ela Velden.

Here with very cool light

Greetings from my bed 👽

In your account Instagram, the star of “Ruby” she appeared very sexy in a black and white photo, which shows her in the bathroom wearing an elegant plaid suit with an open jacket, which allows her to see that she is not wearing underwear.

How are you going home? I still keep counting how many lines are there in this photo. #locaperoencasa #quedateencasa Photo @omar_coria

I love selfies in the bathrooms, especially if there are bones behind me

The funniest thing was the text with which Ela accompanied the image: “How are you doing at home? I still keep counting how many lines are there in this photo ”. The actress already has more than one million 600 thousand followers on that social network.

the winter in my eyes Outfit @airemarino

Here at home 🏠 #quarentena Foto @omar_coria

