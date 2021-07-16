‘El Zurdo’ goes for Bivol, he goes for Canelo and wants to make history

Gilberto ‘El Zurdo’ Ramírez began with his recent victory over Sullivan Barrera, a new stage in his career. A stage whose first objective is to be light heavyweight champion, but also to invade other divisions, sweep 175 pounds, achieve that fight that seems impossible against Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and consolidate his business project where he supports and helps new professionals in the face of the challenge fighting in the United States is one of his most ambitious goals.

He also spoke to us about the Asian influence at this point in his career, his past with Top Rank, present with Golden Boy Promotions and the origin of the changes in his boxing performance that were noted in his fight against Barrera.

Each question asked of the ‘Lefty’ is highlighted in the video timeline. Just move the cursor forward and those questions will appear in the graphic that accompanies the video of the interview with Gilberto Ramírez.