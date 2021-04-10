El Yagüe and Arnedo divide the points after their draw to one

04/10/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

The Yagüe and the Arnedo tied to one in the meeting held this Saturday in the savior. The Yagüe wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 0-0 in the last duel held against The Calzada. On the visitors’ side, the Arnedo came from beating 3-0 at home at Casalarreina in the last game held. After the result obtained, the Logroño team is third after the end of the match, while the Arnedo is second.

The first half of the match got off to a good start for the local team, who opened the scoring thanks to a goal from David perez, ending the first part with the result of 1-0.

The second half of the match started in an unbeatable way for the visiting team, who put the tables thanks to the goal of Binke a few minutes after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 50, concluding the match with a final score of 1-1.

The coach of the Yagüe gave entrance to Daniel, Israel, Vargas Y Ousmane for Abel, Rodriguez, Alberto Y David perez, Meanwhile he Arnedo gave the green light to Harpoon, Canabate, Mikelin and Ibanez, which came to replace Mario, Ruiz, Arellano Y Binke.

The referee admonished Carus by the Yagüe already Araque, Mario Y Binke by the Arnedano team.

With this result, the Yagüe he is left with 33 points and the Arnedo with 40 points.

The next day the Yagüe will be measured with the Oyonesa, while the Arnedano team will play their match against the CD Calahorra B.

Data sheetYagüe:Miguel Arraiz, Diego, Murías, Alberto (Vargas, min.61), Rafael, David Perez (Ousmane, min.61), Carus, Abel (Daniel, min.46), Rodriguez (Israel, min.46), Losantos and FernandezArnedo:Pablo Pascual, Ruiz (Cañabate, min.67), Queleño, Biesa, Arellano (Mikelín, min.80), Levas, Recalde, Binke (Ibañez, min.80), Araque, Eiande and Mario (Harpoon, min.67)Stadium:saviorGoals:David Perez (1-0, min. 43) and Binke (1-1, min. 50)