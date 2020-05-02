Marco Antonio “El Veneno” Rubio, joined the memory recently made by the World Boxing Council (WBC) regarding the facilities of the Otomí Ceremonial Center, where he held dozens of rallies.

Located in the municipality of Temoaya, State of Mexico and 3,200 meters above sea level, this complex of a pre-Hispanic culture, is par excellence, an essential site for athletes seeking to acquire greater physical condition.

And is that the former world middleweight champion, remembered what it meant to be there. Despite being 37 kilometers away from Toluca, the intention for the boxers who trained in the mountains of Mexico was to be totally concentrated, away from the family.

“We were there several times, we met several boxers who were looking for the same goal, but everyone’s intention was the same, to win the fight for which they were training,” recalls Marco Antonio.

As the Otomí saturated with fighters from all over the country who wanted to acquire the best physical training, Rubio looked for another alternative and found it. He met the famous “Condor” Sánchez, who invited him to Jiquipilco, a nearby mountain town, so he did not think twice.

CHANGE OF HEADQUARTERS

Currently, the boxers who belong to Special Events Rocky (EER) of the manager of his entire professional career, Héctor Sánchez Arredondo, make their camp with all possible comforts, although they do suffer with height and low temperatures.

Regarding the Otomí, it is a monument built with the norms and styles dictated by the traditions of this town, which was inaugurated in 1980.

TOURIST ATTRACTION

But it is not only limited to being a meeting place for the Otomí people residing in the surroundings, since the general population also has the possibility of enjoying it as a recreation center, as well as a training center for high-performance athletes.

A great complement to this emblematic place, is the high-performance gym remodeled in 2017 and located in the heart of the Ceremonial Center. This complete venue is named after the man who transformed boxing worldwide, José Sulaimán.

He has become the favorite of many world champions and future monarchs, national and international, as the place meets all the requirements to arrive in optimal conditions to their respective fights.

Some of the fighters who have trained at the Otomí Ceremonial Center in the last four decades are Julio César Chávez, Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Jorge “Travieso” Arce, Carlos “Príncipe” Cuadras, Jose Luis Castillo, Juan Francisco “Gallo “Estrada, Moises Fuentes, Rocky Hernández, David Picasso, among many others.

“Before my first world championship fight against Kelly Pavlik, we were in those places. Tiburcio García was the one who prepared me for weeks, but we came down the mountain very late,” recalls Rubio, who accepted without excuse that the fight in Ohio came over-trained, without even letting go, in the previous days.

THE JOURNEY TO THE CENTER

The “Venom” already based in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, when he married his wife Gabriela, drove his car from the border to the center of the country: “I always liked doing it, riding on the road, so it was part of the rallies” .

“I had to train and prepare alongside great boxers, such as the ‘Zorrita’ Soto, the ‘Kñs’ Lozada, the nephew of Salvador Sánchez, they also came from La Laguna, like the’ Massa ‘Ortiz, the’ Gallo ‘Jiménez “.

He expressed that it was a pleasant experience those years, with a lot of dedication and sacrifice ahead, seeking the goal of crowning himself world champion, which he achieved when in April 2014, he knocked out the Italian Domenico Spada in Delicias, Chihuahua, to be the monarch of the 160 pounds (72,575 kilograms).

59

WINS

the pugilista lagunero harvested in his career,

51 of them were

by way of knockout.

