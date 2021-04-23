El Vaquero Navarrete exhibits his world featherweight WBO this Saturday against Smurf Díaz

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Kissimmee, a small town in the state of Florida in the southeastern United States, hosts this Saturday the Feather World Championship, WBO version, between the champion, Emanuel Navarrete, and the applicant, Christopher Diaz. The gala will be organized by Top Rank, which has already left the bubble of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the venue that saw the first fights after the global lockdown in the first half of the fateful 2020.

«The Cowboy» Navarrete (32-1, 27 KOs) is one of the biggest hitters in the lightweight divisions, as attested by his winning percentage before the limit. His anecdotal defeat in one of his first fights, where the rival was not even weighed, should not tarnish one of the resumes he is opposing to occupy the positions among the ten best boxers of all weights in the coming years. In 2018, he won the world super bantamweight WBO, a belt that he defended five times until he gained weight and, in his first fight as a featherweight, he managed to win the title in a second weight against Rubén Villa; It was not his best performance, accusing understandable problems of moving up in the category, and he will want to dispel the doubts of that duel. That was in October 2020, and tomorrow, Saturday, he defends the belt for the first time.

«The Smurf» Díaz (26-2, 16 KO) has his second chance to be world champion. In the first, he lost to the Japanese Masayuki Ito in 2018, with a unanimous and wide decision, although within the super featherweight. He was also defeated in 2019 by Shakur Stevenson, also with a final decision. But, outside of those two fights, he has shown himself to be a solid, strong fighter, difficult to be impacted and eager to please, as happened in his last fight, when he beat Jason Sánchez in the Top Rank bubble back in June of 2020, earning the chance to discuss the Vaquero for his belt.

The fight, for which Navarrete is predicted as a wide favorite to revalidate his title, will constitute the umpteenth chapter of the historic rivalry in our sport between Mexico, the homeland of the champion, and Puerto Rico, the cradle of the challenger.

The rest of the remarkable event brings us a fight between the impressive New York puncher Edgar Berlanga (16-0, 16 KO in the first round) and his also forceful compatriot Demond Nicholson (23-3-1, 20 KO). It will be eight rounds at super middleweight. In the superlight, we will have the American born in Puerto Rico Josué Vargas (18-1, 9 KO) against the Californian Willie shaw (13-2, 9 KO) to ten chapters. There will be an undefeated duel at lightweight, as Jamaine ortiz (14-0, 8 KO) and Joseph Adorno (14-0-1, 12 KO), both of North American nationality, are measured at eight rounds. The event will also feature more promises from the company chaired by the nonagenarian Bob Arum.

The main part of the evening can be seen live in Spain from 4:00 am from Saturday to Sunday, being broadcast on the Fight Sports payment platform and also by FITE, in the pay-per-view mode, at 8 ’30 euros. It can be hired here.