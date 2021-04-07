El Vaquero fell, one of the main traffickers of the “death drug”

Evaristo Cruz, aka the “Cowboy”He was one of the most wanted criminals in Mexico and the United States, and this Tuesday he fell into the hands of justice.

The subject is the alleged leader of the Gulf Cartel and was detained by the Mexican army in Salinas Victoria, a municipality in the northern state of Nuevo León.

The sources mentioned to Reforma that the “Vaquero” was detained in a residence that has an entrance through Hidalgo and Madero streets, between Guadalupe Victoria and Escobedo. The operation took place shortly before 10:00 hours.

During the deployment of soldiers, it was said that the military also broke into a house located on Hidalgo streets between Guerrero and Allende, which is owned by Raúl Cantú, candidate of the Citizen Movement for Mayor of Salinas Victoria.

It has not been specified if that address is related or if the Army made a mistake when breaking into the candidate’s home.

‘El Vaquero’ is arrested in Nuevo León. In Tamaulipas he was hunted where ranches, properties and vehicles had been secured, the capture was confirmed in the neighboring state. pic.twitter.com/rfsjZcAiAX – Reynosa Red Code (@ R_CodigoRojo1) April 6, 2021

The arrest of the “Vaquero” is good news for the fight against regional drug trafficking, as the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) had listed it as one of the primary objectives.

The Gulf Cartel is responsible for the violence that afflicts the state of Tamaulipas and for the transfer of drugs to southern states such as Texas.

According to official reports, the “Vaquero” established a fentanyl corridor through central Mexico, operating in San Luis Potosí.

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug precursor that has caused an epidemic of deaths in the United States. The Department of Justice has documented that companies of Chinese origin sell the substance to Mexican drug traffickers and traffic it to ports in Mexico, from where it is introduced to the United States.

The Jalisco New Generation, Sinaloa and Gulf Cartel, they ventured into the lucrative fentanyl business, raising the concern of health authorities.

This is how the helicopter of the armed forces flew over in the operation to capture Evaristo Cruz “El Vaquero”, leader of the CDG in #Matamoros, Tamaulipas. It happened this morning in Salinas Victoria.

Breitbart News gives his capture as a fact. @ABCNoticiasMX pic.twitter.com/YqneKOBKkg – Uriel Velez (@ urielvelez07) April 6, 2021

Specialists explain that opiates are cheaper and more deadly than other substances such as cocaine and marijuana.

Keep reading: Brothers in Texas kill 4 relatives before committing suicide so they wouldn’t be miserable