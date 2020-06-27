© SSP CDMX

El Vaca, the hit man who dared to attack an official in the heart of Mexico

José Armando Briseñoalias he Cow, member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), is the alleged mastermind of the attack against the head of the Mexico City Police, Omar García Harfuch, and the drug dealer that in an unprecedented act, he dared what no organized crime group had ever done, to commit an attack in the heart of that country, the capital mexican.

The times are over when even the authorities gave themselves the luxury of denying the presence of drug trafficking in City from Mexico, because this time they carried the war with heavy weapons caliber, grenades and even an artisan armored vehicle, to the most guarded place in that country, where security cameras are almost in every corner and where there are more soldiers, police and members of the newly formed National Guard.

He Cow, was arrested at the town hall Tláhuac and was found together with two other subjects in a residence in the neighborhood Santa Catarina.

Police of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) found his whereabouts after a follow-up with cameras from Mexico City.

Briseño Santos is considered the head of the hitmen of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in the municipality of Tonalá, in the state of Jalisco, where he was under the orders of Andrés Rivera alias he Nose.

According to the investigations, it also lists people serving the criminal group in Port Vallarta and is linked to the double homicide that occurred in Artz Square last year where two men from the Israeli mafia were executed inside a restaurant.

Being in charge of the attacks against members of opposing groups, he was allegedly the one who recruited the shooters of that attack.

With the arrest of the Cow and two other subjects in Tláhuac There were 19 detainees related to the assault on Harfuch.

Fourteen of these were apprehended after the attack in the colony The most of Chapultepec, in the Miguel Hidalgo city hall. While two others were located in Atlacomulco, State of Mexico.

Four of the detainees were taken to a local hospital for medical attention, as they were injured during the shooting.

