El Tropezón keeps the three points after beating Cayón 1-3

05/16/2021 at 10:25 PM CEST

The Cayon and the Stumble They ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a score of 1-3 and a victory for the Tango team. The Cayon wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Gymnastic Torrelavega by a score of 2-0. On the visitors’ side, the Stumble did not pass the tables with a score of 0-0 against the Rayo Cantabria. With this good result, the tango team is third, while the Cayon It is first at the end of the match.

The match started in an unbeatable way for the Cayenne team, who opened the scoring with a goal of Vegas in minute 9. But later the tango team reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from Juan Fresno in minute 39. The visiting team added again thanks to a goal from Porthole in minute 42, allowing the 1-2. Then he dialed the Stumble, which increased the score through a goal from Perujo moments before the final whistle, at 46, concluding the first period with a 1-3 on the light.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-3.

In the chapter on changes, the Cayon from Luis Fernandez relieved Negueruela, Victor Fernandez, Garcia and Gorostiza for Jesus Laredo, Vegas, Miguel Angel Y Diego, while the technician of the Stumble, Jose Gomez, ordered the entry of Alex Diaz, Herrera Y Javi delgado placeholder image to supply Pepin, Shovel Y Kevin.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Alex Bolado Y Christian, of Cayon and one to Alex Diaz of Stumble.

With this result, the Cayon remains with 59 points and the Stumble achieves 52 points after winning the match.

Data sheetCayon:Manu, Cristian, Diego (Gorostiza, min. 80), Estrada, Alex Bolado, Bolado, Vegas (Víctor Fernández, min. 67), Tirilonte, Jesús Laredo (Negueruela, min. 67), Resines and Miguel Angel (Garcia, min. .75)Stumble:Iván, Perujo, Pala (Herrera, min.63), Kevin (Javi Delgado, min.85), Juan Fresno, Pepin (Alex Diaz, min.56), Cote, Portilla, Sergio Pérez, Adrián and ViaderoStadium:Fernando AstobizaGoals:Vegas (1-0, min. 9), Juan Fresno (1-1, min. 39), Portilla (1-2, min. 42) and Perujo (1-3, min. 46)