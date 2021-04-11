El Tropezón gets the three points against Siete Villas (2-0)

04/11/2021 at 9:37 PM CEST

The Stumble won at home 2-0 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division held this Sunday in the Municipal of Santa Ana. With this result, the tango team is third at the end of the duel, while the Seven Villas it is fourth.

The first half of the duel began in a favorable way for the local team, who premiered the luminous with a goal of Javi delgado placeholder image, ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

In the second period came the goal for the Tango team, which put more land in between through a penalty goal of Juan Fresno in the 65th minute, ending the match with a final score of 2-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Stumble gave entrance to Pepin, Herrera, Kevin Y Viadero for Alex Diaz, Juan Fresno, Perujo Y Javi delgado placeholder image, Meanwhile he Seven Villas gave entrance to Adrian, Ruben, Ivan Y Ferdinand for Fig tree, Cobo, Fernandez Y Paul.

The referee admonished Javi delgado placeholder image Y Alex Diaz by the Stumble already Tone Y Fernandez by the Arnuerense team.

With this result, the Stumble is left with 46 points and Seven Villas with 42 points.

On the second day the Stumble will play against him Rayo Cantabria at home and the Seven Villas will play his match against him UM Escobedo at home.

Data sheetStumble:Iván, Alex Diaz (Pepin, min.78), Alvaro Mier, Perujo (Kevin, min.86), Angel, Marcos Bustillo, Cote, Portilla, Juan Fresno (Herrera, min.78), Adrián and Javi Delgado (Viadero, min.87)Seven Villas:Álvaro, Ibón, Fernandez (Iván, min.74), Cobo (Rubén, min.66), Carral, Ganzabal, Ramiro, Toño, Higuera (Adrián, min.66), Ousmane and Pablo (Fernando, min.74)Stadium:Municipal of Santa AnaGoals:Javi Delgado (1-0, min. 42) and Juan Fresno (2-0, min. 65)