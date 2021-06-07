El Tropezón defeats UM Escobedo in extra time of the semifinal (2-1)

06/07/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

The Stumble will finally play the final of the Third Division promotion playoff after beating the UM Escobedo in an exciting match that needed an extension to determine the winner. For its part, the Camargúes group managed to snatch the square from the CF Vimenor. Following this result, the Stumble he will finally play in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs after defeating all his rivals in the previous qualifying rounds.

The first part of the match started in a positive way for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Hector in minute 24, thus closing the first half with a 0-1 in the light.

After the break came the goal for the Tango team, who got the equalizer through a goal from Marcos Bustillo at 90 minutes. The local team joined again, which came back with a goal from Perujo on the brink of the end, in 92, ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

The 2-1 with which the game ended was not enough to resolve the tie, so an extension was necessary. In the first period of extra time there were no goals from either team, so the score did not go from 2-1.

Finally, in the second half of extra time, neither team managed to score, ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

With this triumph, the Stumble He will be in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs, one step away from becoming champion of the competition.

Data sheetStumble:Iván, Angel, Alvaro Mier, Alex Diaz, Perujo, Juan Fresno, Cote, Marcos Bustillo, Portilla, Javi Delgado and AdriánUM Escobedo:Ángel, Nando, Mario, Arjona, Dani, Alberto Gómez, Hector, Hector, Montiel, Cobo and SamuelStadium:Municipal of Santa AnaGoals:Hector (0-1, min. 24), Marcos Bustillo (1-1, min. 90) and Perujo (2-1, min. 92)