El Tropezón and Rayo Cantabria split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

05/09/2021 at 8:59 PM CEST

The Stumble and the Rayo Cantabria tied at zero in the meeting held this Sunday in the Municipal of Santa Ana. The Stumble wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Seven Villas by a score of 3-1. For his part, Rayo Cantabria lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Gymnastic Torrelavega. After the score, the home team was in third position, while the Rayo Cantabria he came in second place at the end of the match.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the duel ended with a 0-0 score.

The technician of the Stumble, Jose Gomez, gave entry to the field to Sergio perez, Herrera, Shovel, Pepin Y Kevin replacing Angel, Perujo, Alex Diaz, Juan Fresno Y Javi delgado placeholder image, while on the part of the Rayo Cantabria, Mario Gutierrez replaced Saints, Garcia Y Villar for Hurdle, Dry Gandarillas Y Pain.

The referee showed a total of four cards: two yellow to the Stumble (Marcos Bustillo Y Adrian) and one to Rayo Cantabria (Mirapeix). In addition, there was a red card, specifically to Marcos Bustillo (2 yellows) by the home team.

With this result, the Stumble is left with 49 points and the Rayo Cantabria with 54 points.

On the next day the Stumble will play against him Cayon at home and the Rayo Cantabria will play his match against him UM Escobedo in their stadium.

Data sheetStumble:Iván, Angel (Sergio Pérez, min.46), Alvaro Mier, Alex Diaz (Pala, min.78), Perujo (Herrera, min.69), Juan Fresno (Pepin, min.78), Marcos Bustillo, Portilla, Javi Delgado (Kevin, min.78), Adrián and ViaderoRayo Cantabria:Germán, Nacho Lorenzo, Gabriel Fernández, Mirapeix, Gutierrez, Diego Campo, Cañizo (Santos, min.68), Gandarillas Seco (García, min.78), Peña (Villar, min.87), Dani Gonzalez and JorrinStadium:Municipal of Santa AnaGoals:0-0