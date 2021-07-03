El Tri would suffer two losses in defense against Nigeria

MEXICO CITY.

The defenders Héctor Moreno and Néstor Araujo would not be available to play against Nigeria. Both present muscle aches that would keep them out of the Tri activity this Saturday.

The centrals worked separately in the last training session of the Mexican National Team prior to the duel against the Nigerians.

The coaching staff, headed by Gerardo Martino, I would choose not to risk the players so that they are ready to play the Gold Cup.

